Malls are still a good business to be in, at least if you're Simon Property Group.The upscale mall operator posted consolidated net income of $592.64 million for the third quarter, compared to $587.94 million a year ago, on revenue of $1.4 billion, up from $1.35 billion last year.David Simon, chairman and chief executive officer, said he was pleased with the quarter and made note of the company's "solid operating metrics.""We also continue to strengthen our real estate platform through our redevelopments and selected new developments," Simon said.The company has been busy changing up many of its malls, generally moving to a bigger focus on entertainment and food and less on retail.Simon said during a September conference that the property group has reinvested about $1 billion annually in its properties since 2010. It's also added 260 restaurants over the last couple of years.Those efforts probably contributed to the group's occupancy, which stood at 95.3 percent at the end of September. Rents also rose during the quarter by 3.3 percent, hitting $52.42 per square foot.But Simon isn't abandoning retail entirely. Last month it opened The Shops at Clearfork, a 500,000-square-foot mall in Texas anchored by Neiman Marcus. It's also completed an expansion of a retail outlet mall in the state, and is working on two other outlet malls, one in Canada and one in Colorado, set to be completed next year.All told, Simon was redeveloping and expanding 31 properties in North America at the end of the third quarter.Looking ahead to the rest of the year, Simon said net income should be in the range of $6.23 to $6.28 per diluted share, an increase of 3 cents over its previous guidance.That guide includes impacts from "ongoing restoration efforts" at two malls located in Puerto Rico that were damaged after the commonwealth was hit by hurricanes Irma and Maria in a matter of weeks.For More, See:Florida Malls and Retailers Opening After Hurricane IrmaWhat to Watch: Malls Grapple With Store Closures and Curtailed LeasesHow Malls Can Satiate Consumer Desires for Experiences