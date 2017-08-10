Snapchat parent Snap Inc. appears optimistic about its monetization strategy, although was largely mum on anything else related to forecasting during Thursday’s quarterly earnings call with analysts.
Snap, maker of the Snapchat app and Spectacles camera-enabled glasses, continues to remain focused on growing its base of advertisers following the launch in the recently ended quarter of a self-service platform for fashion brands, retailers and just about any other prospective advertiser to buy its ad products. The platform is aimed at democratizing the use of Snapchat by advertisers large and small by attempting to make it easier to buy Snap ads as well as track campaign efficacy.
"I want to keep building it and just show people what I can do on my own," says @kyliejenner about @kyliecosmetics. To read more on Kylie's beauty brand, which is projected to generate $1 billion in sales within five years, click link in bio. #wwdbeauty (📷: @rainmac; interview @strugatz)
Summer means it's time to breakout the resortwear and swimsuits. See what people at wearing at destination spots such as Miami, Ibiza, Shanghai and the Amalfi Coast on WWD.com. #theyarewearing (📷: @shootingthestyle)
Join @iris.apfel as she sells jewelry from her personal archive and shop the collections of other fashion icons and dealers such as @normakamali and @morphewconcept. All this and more at the premiere of @intermezzovintage taking place August 6-8 at the Javits Center, NYC. #notyouraveragevintageshow #ubmfashion #sponsored
"I think that Aubrey's comedic timing and her presence as a person are completely unique to her," says Elizabeth Olsen on what she admires about Aubrey Plaza. The two starred together in the Sundance hit "Ingrid Goes West." #wwdeye (📷: @carmenchan)