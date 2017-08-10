Snapchat parent Snap Inc. appears optimistic about its monetization strategy, although was largely mum on anything else related to forecasting during Thursday’s quarterly earnings call with analysts.

Snap, maker of the Snapchat app and Spectacles camera-enabled glasses, continues to remain focused on growing its base of advertisers following the launch in the recently ended quarter of a self-service platform for fashion brands, retailers and just about any other prospective advertiser to buy its ad products. The platform is aimed at democratizing the use of Snapchat by advertisers large and small by attempting to make it easier to buy Snap ads as well as track campaign efficacy.