LONDON — Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct International has increased its stake in French Connection, after two activist investors sold their shares to the sportswear giant.

The U.K. clothing and sporting goods retailer — which acquired an 11 percent stake in French Connection earlier this year — has upped its holding to 27 percent. Sports Direct bought out disgruntled investors, including Gatemore Capital Management, which had owned about 8 percent, and OTK, an investment firm that had a 7 percent stake. The move brings the company to the brink of launching a takeover bid.