LONDON — Sports Direct International owner Mike Ashley is at it again and has increased his stake of British retailer Debenhams from 16 percent to 21.5 percent. This move allows Ashley 10.5 percent of voting rights. Sports Direct has commercial partnerships with the retailer.Earlier this year, Sports Direct International took an 11 percent stake in the ailing high-street label French Connection and acquired an indirect economic interest in 4.3 million Iconix shares, or 9 percent of the company. Sports Direct also holds a stake in Findel. Ashley, owner of the Newcastle United Football Club, has also invested in the flash sales site MySale Group.