Stitch Fix is having its moment in the spotlight — and the world is noticing.

The Silicon Valley darling, founded by chief executive officer Katrina Lake in 2011, is in an enviably strong position and can still choose its path forward. Despite multiple recent reports that Stitch Fix has confidentially filed for an initial public offering, which has been pegged at $3 billion to $4 billion, the company is also rumored to be open to an acquisition. This "dual-track" approach is not uncommon for companies looking to do a deal, since it keeps their options open and the potential of an IPO can provide leverage in negotiations for higher price from a strategic acquirer.