It's been a tough time for department stores. Of the companies that have reported second-quarter results, Kohl's Corp., Stage Stores Inc., Macy's Inc., J.C. Penney Co. Inc. and Dillard's Inc. have all posted negative same-store sales. Only Nordstrom Inc. showed positive comparative sales.

To be fair, the same-store sales declines came in better than expected. But investors remain worried, and several analysts turned up the heat on the companies that did not meet expectations — particularly J.C. Penney.