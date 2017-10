PARIS — Exports of Swiss watches rose 3.7 percent in September, further indicating improvement for the sector, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry said on Thursday.Sales of Swiss watches totaled 1.77 billion Swiss francs, or $1.02 billion, led by growth in Hong Kong and Singapore. Patchy spots in the recovery remained, however, with the U.S. market continuing to decline, down 0.6 percent over the period.Watches priced under 200 Swiss francs fell sharply, down 18.3 percent in value terms.Considered an indicator of the luxury goods sector, watch export figures are closely eyed by industry observers.Watch exports to Hong Kong, the biggest market, rose 13.7 percent. The federation said that market benefited from a favorable base effect. Exports to Singapore nearly doubled, up 89.6 percent, boosted by demand for very expensive watches, it said.Growth in China and the U.K., two similarly-sized markets for the industry, fell 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.