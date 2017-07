PARIS — Exports of Swiss watches rose 5.3 percent in June, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry said on Thursday, noting the U.K. recorded its highest growth in more than two years.

Sales of Swiss timepieces were 1.7 billion Swiss francs ($1.05 billion), lifted by a 4.6 percent rise in Hong Kong, the industry’s largest market. The Hong Kong figures show that market's recovery is strengthening as it approaches global average growth, the federation said.