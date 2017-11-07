The Coach Holiday campaign featuring Selena Gomez.
Steven Meisel
Acquisition costs connected with Kate Spade & Co. pushed Tapestry Inc. into a first-quarter loss, but adjusted EPS managed to beat analysts’ expectations by 6 cents.Victory Luis, chief executive officer of Tapestry, said, “Our first quarter performance was in line with our expectations, reflecting the benefits of our diversified multibrand model, notably the contribution of Kate Spade to our consolidated results and double-digit growth at Stuart Weitzman.”While there’s been some calendar shifts and inventory challenges due to natural disasters, Luis said the company has returned to growth in the second quarter and remains “on track to achieve the annual guidance we set out for Tapestry in August.”Tapestry completed it $2.4 billion acquisition of Kate Spade in July, when it was still known as Coach Inc. The company changed its name at the end of last month to better reflect its new umbrella of brands.Luis said the integration of its newest brand is progressing and in the quarter, “[W]e took significant actions to position the brand for long-term success. We began to implement our strategic initiatives including the pull back on wholesale distribution and flash sales, while taking substantial steps to unlock cost synergies.”For the three months ended Sept. 30, the company posted a net loss of $17.7 million, or 6 cents a diluted share, from net income of $117.4 million, or 42 cents, a year ago. On an adjusted basis, net income was $117 million and diluted EPS was 42 cents. For the quarter, net sales rose 24.2 percent to $1.29 billion from $1.04 billion.Wall Street was expecting EPS of 36 cents on sales of $1.31 billion.By brand, Coach sales slipped 3 percent to $924 million, while global comparable store sales also fell 2 percent. Kate Spade sales totaled $269 million, as global comps fell 9 percent. At Stuart Weitzman, sales rose 10 percent to $96 million.Luis, who said the company is well positioned for holiday, added: “We are confident in the opportunities for Tapestry as a whole and for each of our brands individually within the attractive and growing $80 billion global market for premium handbags and accessories, footwear and outerwear.”Tapestry said it continues to expect diluted EPS for fiscal 2018 in the range of $2.35 to $2.40.Shares of Tapestry were trading up 0.6 percent to $41.71 in Big Board trading at 9:45 a.m.
@ralphlauren’s portrait is getting a home inside the @smithsonian National Portrait Gallery as part of its “Recent Acquisitions” exhibit. The show, which includes figures who have made lasting contributions to the fields of medicine, music, art, literature and social justice, are represented through various mediums. Lauren’s portrait is a choreographic print shot by photographer Mark Seliger in 2002 and is included as he enters the 50th anniversary of his company. See the exhibit on display from November 17 to December 4. #wwdfashion (📷: Mark Seliger)
Claridge’s, the iconic five-star hotel in London, has long been an arbiter of restrained British opulence and has held firm to a tradition of feeding royalty and commoners alike. The hotel’s executive chef Martyn Nail and author Meredith Erickson released a cookbook that showcases the famed kitchen’s fare like their signature scones –– which they sell more than 150,000 of in one year. Get the full recipe on WWD.com. #wwdeye
To create her iconic style, Jackie Kennedy often worked directly with designer Oleg Cassini on her wardrobe as First Lady of the United States. Tomorrow, a selection of sketches done for Jackie by artist Irwin Karabell for Cassini will be put up for auction at Dolye’s in New York. The rare archive includes original drawings, fabric swatches and handwritten design notes from Jackie. See more of the sketches on WWD.com. #wwdeye #wwdnews
@swellbottle, launched in 2010 by Sarah Krauss, has one mission: to rid the world of plastic water bottles. The ubiquitous S’well bottle was born when Krauss found a need in the market for a bottle that was both stylish and utilitarian. Now 7 years old, S’well is collaborating with @libertylondon. Six water bottle designs will feature Liberty London Fabric prints in mixtures of florals and paisleys. Here, a look at the fall 2017 collaboration, which launches on November 21. Tag a S’well fan!
For spring 2018, designers fused delicate, translucent fabrics and workwear-inspired elements together to make unexpected yet powerful collections. (📷: @alfredo_piola; Styled by @mayteallende) #wwdfashion
@leahmob, who champions the cause of women’s streetwear through her @marriedtothemobny label, has said “I do” to a collaboration with @kswiss headlined by pink camo. “I chose pink camo to represent my own little personal and professional battle in dealing with the politics and patriarchy of streetwear,” said McSweeney. The limited-edition capsule made its debut at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California today. #wwdfashion
@sarahjessicaparker is setting up shop on Fifth Avenue. Her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand will open a New York pop-up shop for the holiday season, where shoppers can find shoes, little black dresses and handbags. Open from November 24 through December 3, the shop will be located at 640 Fifth Avenue. Tag a SJP fan 👯♂️ #wwdfashion
Last night, @negin_mirsalehi won influencer of the year at the #Revolveawards, an event that bands influencers together to celebrate them. “[Revolve] are the first ones [to] understand influencers,” she said during her acceptance speech. Other winners included @elizabethsulcer as stylist of the year, @forloveandlemons as brand of the year and @nicolerichie as icon of the year. #wwdfashion
A new exhibit, “Jil Sander: Present Tense,” which opens today in Frankfurt, spans all aspects of @jilsander’s design vision: from fashion and accessories, beauty and fragrance, store and showroom design and more. The retrospective, which covers three floors and 32,000 square feet, features photo blow-ups and video screens where runway film plays. Open until May, viewers can see the signature Jil Sander clothing rack, architectural drawings, and swatches in the exhibit. Read more about the retrospective on WWD.com. #wwdfashion