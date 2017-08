TJX Cos. Inc. continued to grab share in the second quarter and sees plenty of opportunity to make good use of its offprice model and buy goods in the market.

The company’s net earnings slipped 1.6 percent to $553 million from $562.2 million a year earlier. However, diluted earnings per share were helped by stock repurchases and inched up to 85 cents from 84 cents a year earlier, bringing EPS in 1 cent better than Wall Street projected.