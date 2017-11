The TJX Cos. saw sales increase during the third quarter, but not in stores that were open this time last year, leaving Wall Street concerned.The T.J. Maxx and Marshalls operator posted net sales of $8.76 billion for the period ended Oct. 28, compared with $8.26 billion a year earlier. Net income rose to $641.4 million from $549.7 million.Even with diluted earnings per share of $1, a 20 percent increase, Wall Street focused on the company's flat comparable-store sales during the quarter, which came after a 5 percent increase a year ago.Shares of TJX fell 4 percent to $67.78, a three-month low. The number also excludes nearly 40 stores, including in hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico.But the company doesn't seem worried. It's been busy opening new stores, including 139 during the third quarter alone. President and chief executive officer Ernie Herrman said the fourth quarter is "off to a strong start.""We have excellent inventory liquidity to capitalize on the plentiful opportunities we are seeing for quality, branded merchandise in the marketplace," Herrman said. "We will be offering consumers eclectic gift selections from around the world, at compelling, off-price values and shipping fresh assortments to our stores and online throughout December and beyond. We have many initiatives underway to drive sales and traffic and are excited about our marketing campaigns. We are confident that we will achieve our goals for 2017 and as always, we will strive to surpass them."Looking ahead to the full year, TJX expects diluted earnings per share to increase from a previous outlook and come in at $3.91 to $3.93, about a 13 percent increase over 2016. This is based on a 1 percent to 2 percent growth in consolidated-comparable sales.For More, See:

Growth for Ross Stores, TJX Seen as Amazon-Proof

Department Stores Muddle Toward Holiday