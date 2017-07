For the activist set to lose interest, Procter & Gamble needs to demonstrate sales improvements.

Sales numbers, linked to the stock price, are a key motivation behind the activists that have made their presence known to P&G in the past several years, according to financial sources. On Monday, Trian Fund Management LP initiated a proxy fight to get founding partner Nelson Peltz on the P&G board. But Peltz isn't the first activist to target the group — back in 2012, Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management also pushed for change and got it with the resignation of then-chief executive officer Bob McDonald. Both Ackman and Peltz held about 1 percent of P&G stock when they made their respective moves.