MILAN — The Tod's group is distancing itself from fashion.

"Tod’s stands for quality and Italian lifestyle, not fashion," said chief financial officer Emilio Macellari during a conference call with analysts, after reporting decreases in profitability and revenues for the first half of 2017. "There is fashion from many players and we don’t want to be part of this competitive group. We tried to do fashion with [Alessandra] Facchinetti, but according to market response, fashion is not what a client coming to a Tod's store is looking for. We are less interested in the single-quarter performance, but rather to collect the full results in a midterm time horizon.”