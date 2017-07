Premium denim brand True Religion Apparel Inc. has filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy court protection. The filing was made Wednesday in a Delaware bankruptcy court.

Based in Manhattan Beach, Calif., the denim brand estimated assets and liabilities each at between $100 million to $500 million. Among the top 30 unsecured creditors listed, the holders of the claims were either trade providers or landlords. The top trade claim was from the Lya Group in Los Angeles, at $826,520; the top landlord claim was 513 Broadway Realty LLC in New York, at $376,315.