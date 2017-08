Under Armour Inc. cut its revenue outlook for the year and is taking a beating for it on Wall Street.

Shares of the firm fell 8.8 percent to $16.52 in early trading today after the company said revenues would grow 9 to 11 percent this year, down from the 11 to 12 percent previously projected. Under Armour pinned the downward guidance on “moderation in the company’s North American business.”