Unifi Inc. had a mixed year, but it’s expecting efforts in domestic yarn manufacturing to pay off in years to come.
The North Carolina-based yarn manufacturer saw its net sales for the fiscal year ended June 25 grow to $647.3 million, a 0.6 percent bump over fiscal 2016, while net income fell 4.3 percent to $32.9 million.
