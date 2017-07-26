By  on July 26, 2017
Repreve multifilament polyester yarn.

Unifi's multifilament polyester yarn.

Unifi Inc. had a mixed year, but it’s expecting efforts in domestic yarn manufacturing to pay off in years to come.

The North Carolina-based yarn manufacturer saw its net sales for the fiscal year ended June 25 grow to $647.3 million, a 0.6 percent bump over fiscal 2016, while net income fell 4.3 percent to $32.9 million.

