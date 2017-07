LONDON — Unilever, maker of brands ranging from Dove and Dermalogica to Hellmann’s and Ben & Jerry’s, saw second-quarter sales climb 4.9 percent to 14.4 billion euros, boosted in part by currency gains. Growth was 3 percent on an underlying basis.

Turnover in the six months to June 30 advanced 5.5 percent to 27.7 billion euros, including a positive currency impact of 1.7 percent and a 0.8 percent boost from acquisitions net of disposals. Sales were up 3 percent on an underlying basis.