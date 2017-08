Like many retailers, Urban Outfitters Inc. is dealing with weak sales and waning profits, but founder and chief executive officer Richard Hayne is putting the blame squarely on the company.

The Philadelphia-based retailer's net income came in at $49.9 million, a 54 percent decline from $76.9 million a year earlier. Still, earnings per diluted share totaled 44 cents, well ahead of the 37 cents analysts projected. That helped propel the stock up 14.2 percent to $19.21 in after-hours trading Tuesday.