Urban Outfitters Inc. is winning online and through wholesale accounts, but can’t make its own brick-and-mortar work in an extremely tough retail environment.

The Philadelphia-based company’s first-quarter net income decreased 60 percent to $11.9 million, or 10 cents a share, from $29.6 million, or 25 cents, a year earlier.

Earnings per share fell 6 cents short of the 16 cents analysts expected. But Wall Street took the miss in stride and pushed shares of the company up 2.6 percent to $21 in after-hours trading.

Sales for the three months ended April 30 slipped 0.2 percent to $761.2 million from $762.6 million as comparable sales declined 3.1 percent despite double-digit growth e-commerce.

“During the first quarter we continued to see strong double-digit growth from our direct-to-consumer channel and our wholesale business,” said Richard Hayne, chief executive officer. “We believe we have significant opportunity to continue to grow both of these channels at all of our brands.”

By brand, including the company’s own stores and web operations, first-quarter comps rose 1.5 percent at Free People, but fell 3.1 percent at Urban Outfitters and declined 4.4 percent at the Anthropologie Group. Wholesale sales rose 14 percent.

Hayne has been vocal about the challenges facing retail, which he has compared with the housing market in 2008.

“Our industry, not unlike the housing industry, saw too much square footage capacity added in the Nineties and early Aughts,” Hayne told Wall Street in March after the firm reported sagging profits as more sales shift online.

“Thousands of doors opened…and created a bubble and like housing, that bubble has now burst,” the ceo said at the time. “We are seeing the results, doors shuttering and rents retreating. This trend will continue for the foreseeable future and may even accelerate.”

Hayne said then the company’s “highest priority” was digital, the source of its most recent success.

More from WWD:

Retail’s Safe Haven: TJX and Off-price

Michael Kors Moving On to Jimmy Choo?

J.C. Penney Sees Wider Loss as Apparel Struggles

Footfall: How Retailers Want to Get Store Traffic Back

Which Retailers Are Closing Stores in 2017

Outerwear Heats Up, Drawing Fashionistas and Dealmakers