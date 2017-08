In a world of fleeting trends in apparel and rapid retail consolidation, VF. Corp is saying “Goodbye to All That" and doubling down on workwear.

Only 10 months into his position as president and chief executive officer of one of the world's largest apparel companies, Steve Rendle has made VF's first acquisition since its 2011 purchase of Timberland by agreeing to an $820 million cash deal for Williamson-Dickie Mfg. Co., the owner of Dickies, Red Wing Shoes, Wolverine and Duluth Trading Co.