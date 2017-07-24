VF Corp. posted second quarter results that beat Wall Street's consensus forecasts for EPS and revenues.

For the three months ended July 1, the company said net income doubled to $109.9 million, or 27 cents a diluted share, from $51.0 million, or 12 cents, a year ago. Total revenues rose 1.7 percent to $2.36 billion from $2.32 billion, with net sales also rising 1.7 percent to $2.33 billion from $2.29 billion. VF sold its licensing business in April and its contemporary brands group last August. The operations were listed as discontinued operations.