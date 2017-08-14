By  on August 14, 2017
Steve Rendle, VF Corp. north face vans

Steve Rendle, VF Corp.

Courtesy

Steve Rendle is building on VF Corp.’s workwear business, inking a $820 million cash deal to buy Williams-Dickie Mfg. Co.

Home to Dickies, Workrite, Kodiak, Terra and Walls, Williams Dickie is family owned and has sales of about $875 million annually. Once completed, the deal will give VF a workwear business that has revenues of $1.7 billion and also includes Wrangler, Riggs Workwear, Timberland Pro, Red Kap, Bulwark, and Horace Smal.l

