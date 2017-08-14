Steve Rendle is building on VF Corp.’s workwear business, inking a $820 million cash deal to buy Williams-Dickie Mfg. Co.
Home to Dickies, Workrite, Kodiak, Terra and Walls, Williams Dickie is family owned and has sales of about $875 million annually. Once completed, the deal will give VF a workwear business that has revenues of $1.7 billion and also includes Wrangler, Riggs Workwear, Timberland Pro, Red Kap, Bulwark, and Horace Smal.l
"I want to keep building it and just show people what I can do on my own," says @kyliejenner about @kyliecosmetics. To read more on Kylie's beauty brand, which is projected to generate $1 billion in sales within five years, click link in bio. #wwdbeauty (📷: @rainmac; interview @strugatz)