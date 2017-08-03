Camuto Sells Footwear Business to Aldo The Camuto family will continue to own and operate the apparel business. By Evan Clark on August 3, 2017 The Vince Camuto Imagine footwear collection. Stefanie Keenan Aldo Group Inc. inked a deal to buy the Camuto Group’s footwear and accessories business. The Camuto family, however, will continue to own and operate the apparel business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus