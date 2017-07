Financial pressures have Vince Holding Corp. looking elsewhere — to sister brand Rebecca Taylor — to help it with some purchase-order financing in case liquidity problems arise.

In a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or Form 8-K, Vince said a subsidiary has an agreement with Rebecca Taylor for it to purchase some Vince-branded finished goods from approved suppliers. Rebecca Taylor would then resell the goods to Vince at a price that is equal to 103.5 percent of the price it paid, or at a 3.5 percent premium.