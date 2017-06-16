By  on June 16, 2017
Andy DunnBonobos: Spring/Summer 2017 Presentation, La Sirena, New York, USA - 27 Sep 2016

Andy Dunn

Kelly Taub/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is continuing on its digital tear and is officially set to acquire men's line Bonobos for $310 million.

Wal-Mart and the digital-born brand have been in talks for months, as previously reported by WWD, but the role Bonobos chief executive officer Andy Dunn would play if the deal went through remained a question.

