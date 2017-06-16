Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is continuing on its digital tear and is officially set to acquire men's line Bonobos for $310 million.
Wal-Mart and the digital-born brand have been in talks for months, as previously reported by WWD, but the role Bonobos chief executive officer Andy Dunn would play if the deal went through remained a question.
