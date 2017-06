Walgreens Boots Alliance posted an uptick in sales and earnings for its third fiscal quarter -- the same day it unveiled a new merger agreement with Rite Aid.

Net earnings were up 5.3 percent to $1.2 billion for the quarter, while diluted net earnings per share increased 5.9 percent year-over-year to $1.07. Net sales increased 2.1 percent to $30.1 billion.