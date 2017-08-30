There’s no denying fashion and retail are tough businesses these days — and fiercely competitive.

With that spirit in mind, WWD looked at the second-quarter financial reports of scores of companies and compared overall sales or revenue growth to their performance during the same period last year and then stacked them up against one another, regardless of size.

The result is an illuminating look at the 10 companies that are managing to grow sales in a changing retail environment and the 10 that aren’t. Here are WWD’s Winners and Losers for the second quarter of 2017:

WINNERS

#1 Alibaba

-Revenue: $7.51 billion ⬆56%

-Net income: $2.07 billion

#2 Canada Goose

-Revenue: 28.2 million Canadian dollars ⬆44%

-Net loss: 12 million Canadian dollars

#3 JD.com

-Revenue: $13.7 billion ⬆43.6%

-Net loss: $42.3 million

#4 E.l.f. Cosmetics

-Revenue: $55.9 million ⬆27%

-Net loss: $2.7 million

#5 Ulta Beauty

-Revenue: $1.3 billion ⬆20.6%

-Net income: $114.2 million

#6 Adidas

-Revenue: 5.04 billion euros ⬆20%

-Net income: 347 million euros

#7 Puma

-Revenue: 968.7 million euros ⬆17.2%

-Net income: 21.9 million euros

#8 LVMH

-Revenue: 9.83 billion euro ⬆15%

-Net income: not disclosed on a quarterly basis

#9 Amazon

-Revenue: $24.75 billion ⬆14.7%

-Net income: $197 million

#10 H&M

-Revenue: $6.47 billion ⬆9.6%

-Net income: $743.5 million

LOSERS

#1 Sears

-Revenue: $4.4 billion ⬇29%

-Net loss: $251 million

#2 Ralph Lauren

-Revenue: $1.3 billion ⬇13%

-Net income: $60 million

#3 Macy’s

-Revenue: $5.55 billion ⬇5.4%

-Net income: $113 million

#4 L Brands

-Revenue: $2.75 billion ⬇4.7%

-Net income: $138.9 million

#5 Michael Kors

-Revenue: $952.4 million ⬇3.6%

-Net income: $125.5 million

#6 Avon

-Revenue: $1.4 billion ⬇3%

-Net loss: $46 million

#7 J. Crew

-Revenue: $560.9 million ⬇2%

-Net loss: $20.7 million

#8 Urban Outfitters

-Revenue: $872.9 million ⬇2%

-Net income: $49.9 million

#9 Kohl’s

-Revenue: $4.1 billion ⬇0.9%

-Net income: $208 million

#10 Abercrombie & Fitch

-Revenue: $779.3 million ⬇0.5%

-Net income: $15.5 million

