There’s no denying fashion and retail are tough businesses these days — and fiercely competitive.

With that spirit in mind, WWD looked at the second-quarter financial reports of scores of companies and compared overall sales or revenue growth to their performance during the same period last year and then stacked them up against one another, regardless of size.

The result is an illuminating look at the 10 companies that are managing to grow sales in a changing retail environment and the 10 that aren’t. Here are WWD’s Winners and Losers for the second quarter of 2017:      

WINNERS

#1 Alibaba

Alibaba founder and chairman, Jack Ma, at the company's Gateway conference in Detroit.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma.  Courtesy

-Revenue: $7.51 billion 56%

-Net income: $2.07 billion

#2 Canada Goose

An image of Canada Goose's new knitwear.

Canada Goose’s new knitwear campaign.  Courtesy Photo

-Revenue: 28.2 million Canadian dollars 44%

-Net loss: 12 million Canadian dollars

#3 JD.com

JD.com is China's second largest ecommerce player.

JD.com is China’s second largest e-commerce player, after Alibaba.  Ng Han Guan/AP/REX/Shutterstock

-Revenue: $13.7 billion 43.6%

-Net loss: $42.3 million

#4 E.l.f. Cosmetics

An E.l.f. Cosmetics demo. 

-Revenue: $55.9 million 27%

-Net loss: $2.7 million

#5 Ulta Beauty

ulta beauty

An Ulta Beauty Store. 

-Revenue: $1.3 billion 20.6%

-Net income: $114.2 million

#6 Adidas

The Adidas and JD Sports fall 2017 EQT campaign featuring Stormzy and Hailey Baldwin

The Adidas and JD Sports fall 2017 campaign featuring Stormzy and Hailey Baldwin.  Courtesy Photo

-Revenue: 5.04 billion euros 20%

-Net income: 347 million euros

#7 Puma

Rihanna and models

Rihanna at the presentation of her fall Fenty for Puma collection.  Stéphane Feugère/WWD

-Revenue: 968.7 million euros17.2%

-Net income: 21.9 million euros

#8 LVMH

A model wears a creation for Celine's Fall-Winter 2017/2018 ready-to-wear fashion collection presented in ParisFashion Celine, Paris, France - 05 Mar 2017

LVMH-owned Céline’s fall collection during Paris Fashion Week.  AP/REX/Shutterstock

-Revenue: 9.83 billion euro 15%

-Net income: not disclosed on a quarterly basis

#9 Amazon

amazon prime day

Amazon  Newscast/REX/Shutterstock

-Revenue: $24.75 billion 14.7%

-Net income: $197 million

#10 H&M

Hennes & Mauritz store.

An H&M store.  Richard Gardner/REX/Shutterstock

-Revenue: $6.47 billion 9.6%

-Net income: $743.5 million

LOSERS

#1 Sears

Sears Holdings just announced another round of store closures.  Shutterstock / Canadapanda

-Revenue: $4.4 billion 29%

-Net loss: $251 million

#2 Ralph Lauren

Ralph LaurenFit Gala: Honoring Terry J. Lundgren, Marriott Marquis, New York, USA - 22 Mar 2017

Ralph Lauren is in the midst of a turnaround.  Zach Hilty/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

-Revenue: $1.3 billion 13%

-Net income: $60 million

#3 Macy’s

Macy's Inc. ceo and president Jeff Gennette

Macy’s new ceo Jeff Gennette.  Kris Hanning / UofA BioCommunications

-Revenue: $5.55 billion 5.4%

-Net income: $113 million

#4 L Brands

Victoria's Secret store London, UK - 2017

L Brands is the operator of Victoria’s Secret.  Richard Gardner/REX/Shutterstock

-Revenue: $2.75 billion 4.7%

-Net income: $138.9 million

#5 Michael Kors

Michael Michael Kors fall 2017 ad campaign

A visual from the Michael Michael Kors fall ad campaign.  Courtesy Photo

-Revenue: $952.4 million 3.6%

-Net income: $125.5 million

#6 Avon

A container and brush of Super Full mascara by Avon sits on display in North Andover, Mass. Direct beauty products seller Avon Products said its third-quarter net income fell 81 percent, hurt by the stronger dollar and an impairment charge. The company also slashed its dividendEarns Avon, North Andover, USA

Avon  Amendola/AP/REX/Shutterstock

-Revenue: $1.4 billion 3%

-Net loss: $46 million

#7 J. Crew

Mickey Drexler This photo shows J. Crew CEO Millard "Mickey" Drexler greeting employees at a J. Crew store in New York. Under his leadership, J. Crew has carved out a place in the fashion hierarchy that's just between trendsetter and accessible, and Drexler seems to like living in that spaceFashion J. Crew Drexler, New York, USA

Longtime ceo Mickey Drexler recently retired from the role.  Seth Wenig/AP/REX/Shutterstock

-Revenue: $560.9 million 2%

-Net loss: $20.7 million

#8 Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters shop store sign, London, UKShop fronts and buildings, UK - 2016

Urban Outfitters  Ian Tuttle/REX/Shutterstock

-Revenue: $872.9 million 2%

-Net income: $49.9 million

#9 Kohl’s

kohl's holiday seasonal employees workers

Kohl’s  AP

-Revenue: $4.1 billion 0.9%

-Net income: $208 million

#10 Abercrombie & Fitch

Looks from Abercrombie.

Abercrombie’s recent ad campaign.  Courtesy Photo

-Revenue: $779.3 million 0.5%

-Net income: $15.5 million

