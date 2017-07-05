CVC Capital Partners has closed the acquisition of PDC Brands.
The deal, for $1.42 billion, was unveiled June 1. PDC chief executive officer James Stammer will remain at the helm, with an unchanged strategy — make acquisitions, and grow brands organically to expand the business.
