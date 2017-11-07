BERLIN – A continued focus on investments pressured profits and pushed Zalando into the red in the third quarter, although the European online giant also continued to vigorously accelerate sales, which grew 28.7 percent in the period.In final figures released on Tuesday, Zalando reported a net loss of 11.1 million euros for the three-month period ending Sept. 30, compared to net income of 5 million euros a year previously. Co-chief executive officer Rubin Ritter explained that interest expenses and taxes also figured in the quarter’s negative net income performance.Adjusted operative earnings (EBIT) also plunged in the period, reaching 400,000 euros compared to 19.5 million euros in 2016. That corresponds to an adjusted group EBIT margin of 0.0 percent versus a margin of 2.3 percent for the same prior-year period.Group sales, on the other hand, rose to 1.07 billion euros, up from 834.8 million euros in third-quarter 2016. The Germany, Austria and Switzerland (or DACH) region boosted sales 22.3 percent to 497.7 million euros, with the rest of Europe gaining 30.9 percent to 489.7 million euros. Active customers increased quarter-on-quarter by 1 million to reach 22.2 million, Zalando said.For the full year, Zalando continues to forecast sales growth in the upper half of its 20 percent to 25 percent guidance. However, on the heels of a weaker than expected October, Zalando now expects the adjusted EBIT margin in the fourth quarter to be slightly below last year’s level and now eyes a full year adjusted EBIT margin of a bit under 5 percent.It’s a “top-line bottom-line trade off,” Ritter noted. He said Zalando will continue to invest “through the fourth quarter and beyond” to support Zalando’s growth trajectory rather than specificially trying to optimize margins. Key expenditures in the quarter revolved around the further build-out of Zalando’s logistics and technology infrastructure. The new fulfillment hub in Lahr, Germany, is now live and will keep ramping up capacity, and new logistic sites in Gryfino, Poland, and Brunna, near Stockholm, started initial operations.Zalando also recently announced construction will begin on a second fulfilment hub in Poland this month, as well as the opening of its third technology hub outside of Germany, which is expected at the beginning of 2018. In addition, as previously reported, the apparel e-tailer plans to enter the beauty market in spring of next year.Other projects to improve the customer experience and provide the “world’s best digital experience in fashion e-commerce” include a new search function that provides faster and more relevant results, translating into increased buys. Zalando has further introduced new product pages with a greater number of entry points for consumers more interested in browsing, and to drive inspiration, is planning to launch its “Next Gen” project in 2018 that was successfully tested with active sportswear this year.Zalando has piloted new delivery options, allowing consumers to choose a 60-minute window for their deliveries, and Ritter added the company continues to invest in brands and exclusive assortments. Pull & Bear went live in October, the second Inditex shop on Zalando, and with Me Adidas, Zalando customers will be able to customize selected Adidas products not only at the brand's shop, but also on the Zalando site.
@leahmob, who champions the cause of women’s streetwear through her @marriedtothemobny label, has said “I do” to a collaboration with @kswiss headlined by pink camo. “I chose pink camo to represent my own little personal and professional battle in dealing with the politics and patriarchy of streetwear,” said McSweeney. The limited-edition capsule made its debut at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California today. #wwdfashion
@sarahjessicaparker is setting up shop on Fifth Avenue. Her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand will open a New York pop-up shop for the holiday season, where shoppers can find shoes, little black dresses and handbags. Open from November 24 through December 3, the shop will be located at 640 Fifth Avenue. Tag a SJP fan 👯♂️ #wwdfashion
Last night, @negin_mirsalehi won influencer of the year at the #Revolveawards, an event that bands influencers together to celebrate them. “[Revolve] are the first ones [to] understand influencers,” she said during her acceptance speech. Other winners included @elizabethsulcer as stylist of the year, @forloveandlemons as brand of the year and @nicolerichie as icon of the year. #wwdfashion
You may know 13-year-old singer @gracevanderwaal as the winner of the 11th season of “America’s Got Talent,” but this teen is stepping into the spotlight even more. Her debut album, “Just the Beginning,” is out today. But the middle schooler isn’t just into music, but fashion, too. Before beginning the 8th grade, VanderWaal made one last summer vacation outing: a casual spot in the front row of @marcjacobs’ spring 2018 show. Signed by IMG in September just before the Marc Jacobs show, VanderWaal is certainly one to watch. (📷: @em1lytaylor ) #wwdeye
A new exhibit, “Jil Sander: Present Tense,” which opens today in Frankfurt, spans all aspects of @jilsander’s design vision: from fashion and accessories, beauty and fragrance, store and showroom design and more. The retrospective, which covers three floors and 32,000 square feet, features photo blow-ups and video screens where runway film plays. Open until May, viewers can see the signature Jil Sander clothing rack, architectural drawings, and swatches in the exhibit. Read more about the retrospective on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
@future is taking his relationship with @reebok to the next level with his very own signature silhouette called Furykaze. It combines two of the brand’s classic sneakers: the Instapump Fury and the Kamikaze. Ahead of the release, which is November 12, WWD explored the Future-Reebok partnership, which helped revive the brand’s Classic line and how these celebrity collaborations have evolved. Read the full story on WWD.com. (📷: @jgreenery) #wwdfashion
In her first major screen role since @gleeonfox, @diannaagron is a Sixties Catholic nun in "Novitiate.” The new project, which was filmed in Nashville, has helped her reconnect to her musical roots. For Agron, this is a completely different character. “I really have relished, in the past couple of years, taking on different roles. I never really want to play the same character twice and luckily there has been opportunity to navigate that,” she says. Read more about Agron’s role in “Novitiate,” which is out in theaters now, on WWD.com. (📷: jgreenery) #wwdeye