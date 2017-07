Amazon's $13.7 billion deal to buy Whole Foods has sparked growing concerns that the web giant is getting too big and could start to throw its weight around.

Rep. David Cicilline (D., R.I.), a member of the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee, called for a full congressional oversight hearing on the deal, citing the possible effect the merger could have on other grocery stores and their workers. The proposed transaction, however, does not raise obvious antitrust red flags.