Beautycounter is spearheading a group initiative called the Counteract Coalition aimed at changing the rules around beauty products.The business, through parent company Counter Brands LLC, has compiled a group of 15 brands in the better-for-you and natural beauty market that want to transform "the nation's outdated cosmetic safety laws and lack of industry regulation," the group said in a statement.The coalition is made up of Beautycounter, Annamearie Skin Care, Biossance, Côte, Goddess Garden, Follain, Osea, Peet Rivko, Rahua, Seventh Generation, Silk Therapeutics, SW Basics, Tenoverten, Vapour Organic Beauty and Vintner's Daughter, and each company's respective chief executive officer."Beautycounter has led the charge to transform our nation's outdated cosmetic safety laws since we were founded," said Gregg Renfrew, Beautycounter ceo. "We know we can't do it alone, and are proud to work alongside other leaders in the rapidly growing safer and natural personal care industry to demand change in Washington, D.C.""Seventh Generational has long believed in the power of business to transform commerce and we're proud to be standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Beautycounter and others to demand change to our country's outdated regulations that are currently designed to protect' trade secrets and profit over human health," said Seventh Generation ceo John Replogle."I started Peet Rivko out of the belief that we all deserve clean, safe and non-toxic skincare products," said Johanna Peet, Peet Rivko founder and ceo. "The time for this type of smart regulation is long overdue, and as an independent brand we will use whatever platform we have to speak up for meaningful change.”“From its beginning, Côte has stood for safe and performance-driven nail products," said Côte founder Mary Lennon. "We are thrilled to have this opportunity to join forces with like-minded companies to focus attention on the cleaner safer beauty movement.”The Counteract Coalition said that while about 1,400 ingredients are banned from personal care products in Europe, only 30 are banned in the U.S., and that there is very little legislation for the industry in the U.S. "The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has no recall authority and there is no industry-standard requirement for ingredient screening or monitoring," the group said.The group supports the Personal Care Products Safety Act, also supposed by SEn Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).