Brazil hopes to legalize more than 10,000 small factories employing garment workers in allegedly "modern slavery" conditions as part of a partnership between top trade lobbies Abit and Abvtex, retailers Zara and C&A and the International Labour Organization.

Under the agreement, the parties will work with the country's Labor and Public Ministries, as well as with nongovernmental organizations, to encourage the factories to join the formal market, improving labor standards for their workers, who often include Bolivian or other South American immigrants, said ILO Brazil director Peter Poschen.