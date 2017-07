Customs officials in the European Union seized 670 million euros of counterfeit goods last year, with almost half of that value coming from fake beauty, apparel and accessories products.

A majority of the 41 million items seized during 2016 were foodstuffs, cigarettes, toys and household electronics. But the roughly 4.2 million fake items seized in the categories of perfume, cosmetics, shoes, apparel, accessories and watches were valued at a total of 378.8 million euros, according to the EU’s annual report on customs enforcement.