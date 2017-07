MEXICO CITY — Haiti's angry garment workers are planning a new round of strikes if the government fails to meet demands for a nearly threefold wage increase as well as health care and food subsidies.

"We gave them an ultimatum to make a proposal," said Yannick Ettiene, national coordinator of Batay Ouvriye, one of the impoverished island’s largest textiles syndicates, adding that the state has until Monday to reveal a new compensation package.