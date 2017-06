SAN FRANCISCO — Milestones hit by the Sustainable Apparel Coalition this year mark a turning point toward progress and transparency in the apparel industry, chief executive officer Jason Kibbey said.

Launched in 2011, SAC has worked on sustainability standards called the Higg Index that now offer modules to assess facilities, brands, products, design, and social and labor impacts. But until last year, Higg Index assessment methods were confidential and their implementation wholly optional.