HONG KONG — Chinese President Xi Jinping is midway through a tour of Hong Kong to mark 20 years since the British returned the city to Chinese rule. While meant to be a celebratory occasion, he arrives at a time when the general mood here is less than buoyant as Hong Kong struggles with an increasing wealth gap, a weak retail sector and disgruntlement over Beijing's crackdown on civil liberties.

So far, Xi has inspected the military and met with youths, and on Saturday, he will swear in a new Hong Kong administration. But the trip is not viewed as sparking a significant improvement in the city's retail fortunes.