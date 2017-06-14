By  on June 14, 2017

GENEVA — In a major turning point in the global fight against child labor, India has ratified the International Labour Organization's two core conventions related to the issue.

India's minister of labor Shri Bandaru Dattatreya deposited his country's instruments of ratification of the conventions with the ILO in Geneva on Tuesday.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus