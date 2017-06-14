India Ratifies ILO Child Labor Rules
The ratification of the two conventions is expected to bring almost half a billion children and adolescents up to 18 years of age under legal protection.
GENEVA — In a major turning point in the global fight against child labor, India has ratified the International Labour Organization's two core conventions related to the issue.
India's minister of labor Shri Bandaru Dattatreya deposited his country's instruments of ratification of the conventions with the ILO in Geneva on Tuesday.
