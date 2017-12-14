Developing story: Check back for updates.

HONG KONG–Global trading and sourcing company Li & Fung announced a $1.1 billion strategic divestment to further simplify its business structure, the company announced Thursday.

The plan will remove three product verticals: furniture, sweaters and beauty in order to simplify the business, refocusing on core competencies. Subject to independent shareholders’ approval, the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2018. A special dividend of $520 million will be paid out in cash to shareholders. The remaining $580 million will be reinvested back into the company.

Spencer Fung, group ceo of Li & Fung, said, “The strategic divestment of the product verticals allows Li & Fung to focus on its core competencies and further strengthens our capital structure. The $1.1 billion proceeds will allow us to pay a generous dividend to our shareholders and the remaining $580 million of cash will give us more financial flexibility as we continue to execute our Three-Year Plan goal of building an end-to-end digital supply chain. Our 1H results were solid and our customers and vendor partners are responding very positively to our new digital solutions. We are very excited to be creating a future supply chain that does not yet exist in the market.”

In March, the firm outlined its plan to adapt its model for speed rather than cost. More details are to be announced on a conference call, held on Thursday evening Hong Kong time.