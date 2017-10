Paul Manafort has expensive taste in clothes.The money-laundering indictment handed down by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Monday against the former Donald Trump campaign chairman and his longtime associate Richard Gates detailed spending of nearly $1.4 million on clothes at retailers in New York and Beverly Hills.The 31-page document points to $849,215 spent at a men’s clothing store in New York and another $520,440 at a clothing store in Beverly Hills.Neither retailer was identified, but the itemized listing shows purchases at the New York store starting on Nov. 7, 2008 for $32,000 and continuing through Sept. 11, 2014 for $58,435. The transactions over the course of those years ranged from $2,800 to $81,500.The smaller number of transactions in Beverly Hills ranged from $7,500 on Dec. 17, 2012 to a whopping $128,280 on Sept. 17, 2010.In July when federal agents searched Manafort’s Virginia home, they not only took documents and computer files, but also photographed the “expensive suits” in his closet, according to published reports.He is said to have used his sartorial style to help burnish the prospects of politicians in the Ukraine.Manafort and Gates are alleged to have acted as “unregistered agents”of the Government of Ukraine, generating tens of millions of dollars in income from 2006 to 2016 and laundering that money through “scores of United States and foreign corporations, partnerships and bank accounts,” according to the indictment.Those accounts were then used to make luxury purchases.“Manafort used his hidden overseas wealth to enjoy a lavish lifestyle in the United States without paying taxes on that income. As part of the scheme, Manafort and Gates repeatedly provided false information to financial bookkeepers, tax accountants and legal counsel, among others,” the indictment said.Manafort and Gates surrendered to the FBI early on Monday and were due in court in the afternoon. Money laundering, the most serious of the charges, carries a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years.