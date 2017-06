MEXICO CITY — Mexico is increasingly concerned about a flood of used and off-price clothing imports from the U.S. that are denting sales at a time of economic uncertainty.

"Our country can't support this level of imports," said Jose Cohen, the new president of textiles lobby Canaintex, adding that the unwanted shipments will likely total 27 million kilos this year, matching last year's rate but lower than the 32 million kilos reported in 2015. "These clothes hurt our industry and consumers because they bring phytosanitary and health issues," Cohen added.