MILAN — Top government and association brass on Tuesday unveiled a new project called Milano XL, dubbed “The celebration of Italian creativity,” and scheduled to be held in Milan Sept. 16 to 26 during Milan Fashion Week.

“This is a tribute to know-how,” said the city’s mayor, Giuseppe Sala. “Innovation is Milan’s distinctive trait, which fuels the city and its events. We want to maintain the positive mood in Milan as a more international, more unique and more open city.”