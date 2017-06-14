Nike’s European Distribution Subject of New Competition Probe
The European Commission is cracking down on companies that may be restricting cross-border sales with distribution agreements.
Nike is facing a probe by the European Commission into whether its licensing and distribution practices block sales by some retailers in the European Union.
European Commission for Competition's Margrethe Vestager said the newly launched investigation revolves around whether Nike has worked to restrict cross-border and online sales of its goods in the region.
Tap into our Global Network
Of Industry Leaders and Designers