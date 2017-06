Expect some form of new tax — what is unclear is the format and who will pay it.

That was essentially the conclusion from three members of a panel who spoke on “BAT, tax reform, NAFTA and CAFTA.” The panelists included Ron Sorini, principal of Sorini, Samet & Associates, a strategic advisory firm with a specialty in trade issues and international politics; Carol Lapidus, partner and national consumer products leader at financial advisory firm RSM US LLP, and Rick Helfenbein, chief executive officer and president of AAFA. Allan Ellinger, co-founder and senior managing partner of MMG Advisors Inc., was the moderator of Tuesday’s event, held at the Penn Club of New York.