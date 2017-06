NEW YORK — PVH would like to add another high-profile brand to its already impressive stable, but the uncertainty around a potential border adjustment tax and the challenging world economy is giving the company second thoughts.

“There’s all this uncertainty in the world and on the tax situation with interest deductibility etc., so it does give you pause when you start thinking about trying to do something very large,” Emanuel Chirico, PVH Corp.’s chairman and chief executive officer told WWD following the firm’s annual shareholders meeting here Thursday morning. “If you’re going to do a $1 billion or $2 billion acquisition, how are you going to fund it and if the tax rules change, is that going to change how things go? That uncertainty gives us pause.”