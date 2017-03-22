LONDON — Parliament and the neighboring areas were in lockdown after gunfire was heard near the Palace of Westminster in London on Wednesday afternoon.

Scotland Yard responded to the scene on Westminster Bridge at 2:40 p.m. GMT. A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said they responded to reports of an incident at Westminster Bridge. She said it is being treated as a firearms incident with police on the scene.

There's been a shooting / stabbing at Parliament. Stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/Fb2LNXfLh5 — Luke Steele (@Lukesteele4) March 22, 2017

There were reports of shots fired outside of U.K. Parliament as British politicians took it to Twitter to report their findings with bystanders witnessing people being treated for injuries. Reports also noted a man armed with a knife was shot by police. In addition, more than 10 people have been reportedly run over by a 4×4 car.

A car on Westminster Bridge has just mowed down at least 5 people. pic.twitter.com/tdCR9I0NgJ — Radosław Sikorski (@sikorskiradek) March 22, 2017

Transport for London confirmed that Westminster underground station has been shut at the police’s request.

Incident in #Westminster: We are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

Scotland Yard said in a statement: “Police are asking people to avoid the following areas: Parliament Square; Whitehall; Westminster Bridge; Lambeth Bridge; Victoria Street up to the junction with Broadway, and the Victoria Embankment up to Embankment tube. This is to allow the emergency services to deal with the ongoing incident. Officers — including firearms officers — remain on the scene and we are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise. “We thank the public for their assistance.”

A spokesman for Downing Street said British Prime Minister Theresa May was safe.

Donald Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that the U.S. President “has been briefed on the situation in the U.K.” and continues to monitor events.