Retailers are getting more political — at least if their spending on lobbyists is anything to go by.

Some of the biggest merchants in the U.S., including Amazon, Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Target Corp. and Nike Inc., spent significantly more on lobbying in the first six months of 2017 than a year earlier. The same goes for retail associations such as the National Retail Federation and the Retail Industry Leaders Association, according to new financial disclosures.