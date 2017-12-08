FASHION HAUL: Border Force seized a number of counterfeit designer goods on Friday.

According to its web site, there were items that were taken from airports and ports that include 1.5 million pounds worth of fake Calvin Klein pants, 16,000 razors, 1,440 hoodies, Dyson fans, Pandora charms and children’s toys.

Immigration minister Brandon Lewis said Border Force, an organization that secures the U.K. border, is committed to cracking down on criminals and have officers working around the clock at airports, ports and mail sorting areas to seek and obtain counterfeit items. “The international trade in counterfeits is linked to serious and organized crime and undercuts honest traders, damaging our economy,” Lewis said. “Customers are also left out of pocket with inferior and potentially dangerous goods.”

“Counterfeiters will look to capitalize and cash in where there is a demand for a product,” said Border Force South director Sue Young. “This year our officers have seized all sorts of fake goods — from beauty products to food and electrical goods.We urge consumers to be careful with their purchases. If the price appears too good to be true — either at a car boot sale, a market stall or online — it probably is.”