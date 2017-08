Under Armour's Kevin Plank is the latest chief executive to resign from the White House's American Manufacturing Council in the aftermath of the violence in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday.

Monday night, Plank, founder and chief executive officer of the Baltimore-based sporting goods brand, released a statement saying: "I joined the American Manufacturing Council because I believed it was important for Under Armour to have an active seat at the table and represent our industry. We remain resolute in our potential and ability to improve American manufacturing. However, Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics.