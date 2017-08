President Trump’s slow-motion condemnation of violence by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va., continues to separate the businessman-turned-politician from corporate America.

Doug McMillon, chief executive officer of Wal-Mart Stores Inc., issued a rebuke to the president, noting in a statement posted on the company's web site that: “Respect for the individual is one of our core beliefs at Wal-Mart….As we watched the events and the response from President Trump over the weekend, we, too, felt that he missed a critical opportunity to help bring our country together by unequivocally rejecting the appalling actions of white supremacists.”