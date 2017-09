Abercrombie & Fitch Co. went to someone it knew for its next chief financial officer — Scott D. Lipesky — who starts his new role as senior vice president and cfo on Oct. 2.Lipesky has more than 20 years’ experience in financial planning and analysis in the retail and manufacturing sectors, including nine years with Abercrombie in various roles, including that as former cfo of Hollister Co. The cfo position became available following the promotion of Joanne C. Crevoiserat to executive vice president and chief operating officer on Feb. 1. She continued to serve as cfo during the company’s search process.In his new role, Lipesky will report to Crevoiserat, and will serve on the company’s executive leadership team. He rejoins Abercrombie from American Signature Inc., a privately held home furnishings firm where he was cfo.Lipesky said he looked forward to working with Fran [Horowitz], Joanne and the rest of the leadership team as the “company continues on its path to delivering enhanced performance and long-term shareholder value.”Horowitz is the company’s chief executive officer, and before that was the former brand head for Hollister.Crevoiserat said, “We are pleased to welcome Scott back to Abercrombie & Fitch. Having previously spent nine successful years with us, Scott has strong relationships here and an intimate knowledge of our business and culture that will service him and the company well, as we continue to execute aggressively against our strategic plan.” For more on WWD:

